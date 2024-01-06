Gabe Kidd Challenges Eddie Kingston For NJPW Battle In The Valley

Gabe Kidd has called out Eddie Kingston for a match at NJPW Battle In The Valley. Kidd, who previously battled Kingston at NJPW STRONG Nemesis in 2021, called for a match with Kingston following his tag team alongside the Bullet Club War Dogs against United Empire at NJPW New Year’s Dash, laying out the challenge backstage.

“2024, I’ll scrap anyone,” Kidd said (per Fightful). “There’s a fat bastard who’s been ducking me by the name of Eddie f**king Kingston. I’ve been watching you, I’ve been watching you. Congratulations. Omedetō. I bet you don’t even know what that means because you don’t care about Japan.”

He continued, “‘Kawada’s my idol, Kawada’s my hero.’ I am fighting spirit. No one is more fighting spirit than me. Do you f**king understand? I am fighting spirit. That’s me. Nobody embodies it more than me. Eddie, January 13, San Jose, bring those fake little triple crown belts. I only want the STRONG Title and a fat bag of cash. You are f**king dead.”

NJPW Battle in the Valley takes place on January 13th. The match has not yet been confirmed.