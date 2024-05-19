Gabe Kidd Says He’ll Scrap All the SGW Wrestlers in Uganda

– During a recent interview with Fightful, NJPW wrestler Gabe Kidd recently spoke about his travel schedule and potentially wrestling in Uganda for SGW. He stated the following:

“I’m jet-setting everywhere. Busy, busy, busy. Many men crumble under this pressure. Many men would say, ‘I’m away from my family too much. I can’t see my girl. I can’t do this or that.’ Listen, I live for this shit. The days where I hate it, I love it. I love it. It gets my going. I will fly from Japan, stay there a day, come back just to walk out there and be who I am, be Gabe Kidd, be war ready. I love this s***. I’ll fly anywhere. I’ll go to Uganda and fight those guys. I’ll scrap every single one of them. I’ll go anywhere. Madagascar, Argentina. Anywhere. Most men crumble under this pressure. They can’t handle it like me.”