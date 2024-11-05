Gabe Kidd Says He Wants a ‘Real Challenger’ After NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed

Gabe Kidd doesn’t think much of his opponent at NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed in Kosei Fujita and says he wants a “real challenger” afterward. Kidd will defend the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship at the November 8th event, and he cut a promo following his match at NJPW Power Struggle where he, Drilla Moloney, Robbie X, Clark Connors, and Taiji Ishimori defeated KUSHIDA, Kevin Knight, Jude London, Paris De Silva, and Katsuya Murashima.

“I remember your first match, your first title,” said Kidd in a promo directed to Fujita backstage (per Fightful). “Everything. Oh, wait. You haven’t had a first title, have you? You little bitch. So what makes you think that you can step to me? Did you know I broke Eddie Kingston’s leg? You can’t f**king touch me. No one can touch me.”

He continued, “After I beat Fujita, I want a real challenger. What are these AEW pussies saying? What are any of these AEW pussies saying? Takeshita, where’s he at? You’re gonna be in LA, aren’t you? Hm. Interesting.”

Fighting Spirit Unleashed takes place in Lowell, Massachusetts.