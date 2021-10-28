Gabe Sapolsky, Cary Silkin, Court Bauer & More Comment on ROH Hiatus

The announcement that ROH is going on hiatus has continued to bring reactions through the industry with Gabe Sapolsky, Cary Silkin and more taking to social media to react. You can see comments on Twitter from the two as well as Court Bauer, Ricky Morton, Dave Marquez and others:

Thank you @ringofhonor for keeping my dream alive not just for myself but for so many talented people and loyal fans!

See you at #FinalBattle — Cary Silkin (@rohcary) October 27, 2021

I’m grateful for Joe Koff, Gary Juster & everyone at @ringofhonor. Joe, Gary & Cary were SO welcoming when I joined ROH in 2013. Such a great group of people from locker room to front office. They played a big part in my return to wrestling after a break. #Respect pic.twitter.com/oAZmK7guUt — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) October 28, 2021

#roh built modern day wrestling.

Comeback soon, my friends.

Until then, tomorrow is a brand new day. Keep your head up. — Ricky Morton (@RealRickyMorton) October 27, 2021

Wrote 50 tweets, deleted them all.

Thinking of the ROH fam. 🤍 — Lady Frost (@RealLadyFrost) October 27, 2021

ROH Forever My Friends💯💯💯❤️❤️‼️‼️‼️…. pic.twitter.com/ypmpSFCdpT — Prince Nana (@PrinceKingNana) October 27, 2021

To all friends and associates who were effected by the ROH decision today, please know you’re welcome anytime with me. I don’t have Sinclair money, but I have plenty of work. Take care & keep in touch. — David Marquez (@CWFHMarquez) October 27, 2021

I wouldn’t be me without my time @ringofhonor. Always grateful ❤️ — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) October 28, 2021

No matter what happens next, I can't thank ROH enough for giving me the opportunity to travel all across the country, wrestle against the best in the world, and live out my dream. 16 year old me at Final Battle in Edison, NJ would be proud. Here's to the future 🍻🚀#ROHForever pic.twitter.com/yKvRIvBxeW — 🌌 Leon 🌌 (@LeonStGiovanni) October 27, 2021

A lot of emotions right now….. ROH is where I started. lots of fun memories few life long friends Made during my time there. Hopefully some or all the talents bounce back from this. A lot of fresh talented faces I would love to give a shot to at my IMPACT WORLD TITLE. — THE WRESTLING GOD (@TheMooseNation) October 27, 2021