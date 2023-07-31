Gable Steveson Makes Debut at NXT Great American Bash

Gable Steveson made his debut at NXT Great American Bash against Baron Corbin, though neither picked up the win. The two-time NCAA Division I National Champion and Olympic gold medalist fought Corbin in the third match on the card, which ended in a double countout after Steveson clotheslined Corbin to the floor and they fought outside to a ten-count finish.

After the match, Steveson hit Corbin with a double leg takedown in the ring and officials came into the ring to break the two up. Our live coverage of NXT Great American Bash is here.