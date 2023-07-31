wrestling / News
Gable Steveson Makes Debut at NXT Great American Bash
Gable Steveson made his debut at NXT Great American Bash against Baron Corbin, though neither picked up the win. The two-time NCAA Division I National Champion and Olympic gold medalist fought Corbin in the third match on the card, which ended in a double countout after Steveson clotheslined Corbin to the floor and they fought outside to a ten-count finish.
After the match, Steveson hit Corbin with a double leg takedown in the ring and officials came into the ring to break the two up. Our live coverage of NXT Great American Bash is here.
Welcome to #WWENXT, @GableSteveson 😳#NXTGAB
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2023
This went from 0-100 REAL QUICK 😱
No one can stop @GableSteveson and @BaronCorbinWWE from getting their hands on each other! #NXTGAB
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2023
