Gable Steveson on Speaking to Brock Lesnar, His Training at the WWE Performance Center

– Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson recently spoke with KSTP ahead of his final home match for the University of Minnesota, and he discussed his conversations with Brock Lesnar, training at the WWE Performance Center, and more. Here are some highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Gable Steveson on speaking to Brock Lesnar: “There’s been many times where I went to WWE Day 1, and I went to many others. I literally just sit back and I’ll talk to Lesnar for 30 minutes and say, ‘hey, what’s this, this, and this?’ He’ll tell me, and I’ll say hi to Vince for a few minutes. I am really just trying to dissect, and so when my time comes it is a hit, and I know what I am doing straight away.”

On training at the WWE Performance Center: “I have the opportunity to go down to the Performance Center and stay for a day and practice. And my brother is down there too, so I can do down and say, ‘What’s up,’ and stuff like that. My site, my building training site is still getting hit here, and it’s about to be up for good. So when that time comes, I am going to try and create a wrestling academy, the Gable Stevenson Academy,” he revealed. “For like kids to come in and practice like our wrestling, then there can be a WWE ring, there can be UFC rings, we are trying to turn it into a big little thing.”

On if he ever thinks about someone trying to intentionally injure him during a matchup: “No, I’ve never thought about that. I am probably never going to think about it, I hope that day doesn’t come. Because if they came then, they came. But I am going to protect myself at all angles, but I wish that day doesn’t come. I hope nobody comes to go out there and try to do that to me. I mean, that’s right, the only way you’re going to beat me is to try and hurt me.”

WWE signed Steveson to the company as part of the Next In Line (NIL) program last September.