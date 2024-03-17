UPDATE: Gabe Kidd has confirmed that he’s re-signed with NJPW. Kidd posted to Twitter to confirm Fightful’s report that he had re-upped with the company, simply writing:

“You’re welcome @tanahashi1_100”

Hiroshi Tanahashi, who Kidd mentioned in the tweet, is the President of NJPW.

ORIGINAL: Fightful Select reports that NJPW has re-signed 26-year-old free agent Gabriel Kidd after his previous New Japan contract expired. Kidd had reportedly been working without a contract for a month and a half. This includes the cage match at The New Beginning in Osaka last month, which featured The Bullet Club War Dogs against The United Empire. Kidd was also competing in New Japan Cup matches this month without a contract as well.

Gabriel Kidd is said to have signed a new contract with New Japan over the weekend. The terms of the deal are unknown. Kidd is not only a part of the Bullet Club, he’s reportedly seen as a talent who can become a prominent name in NJPW.

Last week, Kidd lost his second round New Japan Cup match against Shingo Takagi, eliminating him from the tournament. Kidd is also a former NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship.