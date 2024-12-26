In an interview with SportsKeeda WrestleBinge (via Fightful), Gage Goldberg spoke about the issues between his father and Bret Hart, and his belief that Hart needs to ‘let things go’. Hart suffered a concussion thanks to a kick from Goldberg in 1999 that ended his career.

Gage said on Bret Hart, “We don’t really like to talk about that a lot. You gotta let things go, 100%. You can’t keep harping on this one thing when someone is successful. Stuff happens.”