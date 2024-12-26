wrestling / News

Gage Goldberg Thinks Bret Hart Should ‘Let Things Go’ With His Dad

December 26, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bret Hart Goldberg, BIography Image Credit: WCW

In an interview with SportsKeeda WrestleBinge (via Fightful), Gage Goldberg spoke about the issues between his father and Bret Hart, and his belief that Hart needs to ‘let things go’. Hart suffered a concussion thanks to a kick from Goldberg in 1999 that ended his career.

Gage said on Bret Hart, “We don’t really like to talk about that a lot. You gotta let things go, 100%. You can’t keep harping on this one thing when someone is successful. Stuff happens.”

