Gage Goldberg Says He’s Open To Wrestling If Football Doesn’t Work Out

Gage Goldberg says that he’s open to wrestling and considers it a backup plan if his football career doesn’t pan out. Goldberg recently spoke with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge for an interview and during the conversation, he was asked if he would be interested in following his dad into pro wrestling.

“I mean, yes and no, for sure, because wrestling would be cool,” Gage said (per Fightful). “Being amped up and everything, having all the adrenaline. But then also, like, I know my place right now is with football.”

He continued, “So I’m going to live this out and see where that takes me. If it doesn’t work out, could be wrestling. Don’t know. It’s a backup plan.”