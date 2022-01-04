Gail Kim Explains Where Her Eat Defeat Finisher Came From, Talks Others Using the Move

Gail Kim was recently interviewed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, and one of the topics that she discussed was the origins of her Eat Defeat finishing move and what she thinks of others using the move.

When discussing the finisher, Kim noted that she learned it at training school before mentioning that she’s not bothered by others using the move as long as it is as a finisher:

“My wrestling school that I trained in Toronto [is where she learned the move]. My only thing is you don’t have to ask me necessarily, but I don’t like when people don’t use it as a finisher. Because that’s what’s more disrespectful, I think. You don’t use it as a transition move or whatever. Use it as a finish at least.”

She also discussed Enzo Amore using the move, as well as Xavier Woods:

“I mean, I’ve been told through fans, but I like him, that Enzo did it like crap,” Kim said. “I don’t know if this is true because I saw it one time that he did it. Didn’t Creed use it too? He did a good one.”

Kim last wrestled at Impact Rebellion in 2019.