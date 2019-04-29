wrestling / News

Various News: Gail Kim’s Husband Comments on Impact Rebellion, Kevin Thorn Raising Money For Young Boy’s Battle with Cancer

April 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Gail Kim’s husband took to Twitter to praise his wife’s match with Tessa Blanchard at Impact Rebellion. Celebrity chef Robert Irvine posted:

– WWE alumnus Kevin “Thorn” Fertig is teaming with others to raise money for a sixth grader’s battle with cancer. Fertig is among those putting together and appearaing at “May The 4th Be With You” courtesy of the B.rady D.estroys C.ancer campaign.

You can find out more at the Facebook page here.

