Various News: Gail Kim’s Husband Comments on Impact Rebellion, Kevin Thorn Raising Money For Young Boy’s Battle with Cancer
– Gail Kim’s husband took to Twitter to praise his wife’s match with Tessa Blanchard at Impact Rebellion. Celebrity chef Robert Irvine posted:
Just watched @gailkimITSME Wrestle in Toronto with @Tess_Blanchard at @IMPACTWRESTLING so proud of her and her work with Women’s wrestling .. I felt every bump congratulations Ladies on Great Match 👏🏻💯🙏🏻💪🏻👀 pic.twitter.com/FqxX9zlj0S
— Robert Irvine (@RobertIrvine) April 29, 2019
– WWE alumnus Kevin “Thorn” Fertig is teaming with others to raise money for a sixth grader’s battle with cancer. Fertig is among those putting together and appearaing at “May The 4th Be With You” courtesy of the B.rady D.estroys C.ancer campaign.
You can find out more at the Facebook page here.
