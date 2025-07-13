Gail Kim Reportedly Not Expected For WWE Evolution

Several WWE legends are expected for Evolution, but Gail Kim is reportedly not one of them. The all-women’s PPV takes place tonight in Atlanta, and there was some speculation as to whether Kim may show up at the event given that she exited TNA earlier this year. Fightful Select reports that as of mid-week, Kim was not expected or planned for tonight’s show and there’s been no word of that changing since.

It was noted that Kim’s relationship with WWE is much better than the one she had with the company pre-TKO. Kim has been backstage at several NXT shows in the past several months but is not officially with WWE.

As reported earlier, tonight’s show is expected to feature appearances by Jazz, Leilani Kai, Torrie Wilson and Alundra Blayze.