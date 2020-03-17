Gail Kim On The Premise of Her Kayfabe Series With Christy Hemme & Lita, Telling Wrestling Stories From a Woman’s Perspective

Speaking with Jeffrey Harris for the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast, Gail Kim discussed the premise of her Kayfabe series with Christy Hemme and Lita that is currently crowdfunding. The three former wrestling stars announced the series earlier this month and have been raising money to get it off the ground. It will be a scripted drama described as “an edgy, racy, cinematic television series about a female led professional wrestling start up. This show is a dramatization and collection of female stories inspired by real life events.”

Speaking with Jeffrey, Kim talked about how they were trying to tell a show about wrestling from a female perspective and how it will differ from the likes of Netflix’s Glow and Showtime’s upcoming Heels series, as well as how they put together their creative and production team that includes former WWE writer Tom Casiello, Jimmy Jacobs, Chavo Guerrero, Dave Sahadi and more. You can support the show via Kickstarter here, and check out the discussion highlights and full podcast below:

Gail Kim on the premise of the show: “Well to sum it all up, to keep it nice and simple it’s a scripted drama inspired by female professional wrestling. And it’s the first time, I think it’s been a very male-dominated industry and so female stories or perspective has always been told from the lens of a man. And we just felt like, you know, women’s wrestling has progressed so much. And we thought ‘Well, what’s the next step to advance it and do something great for women’s wrestling?’ We just thought it would be great to hear it from our point of view.”

Gail Kim on wrestling stories making for good drama: “Oh definitely. I mean, between all of our years together and decades of being in this business combined — I think Christy said it was over 50 years or something like that. [laughs] I mean, we just have so many stories and so many sources of inspiration. And you know, those two shows that you’re talking about [Glow and Showtime’s upcoming Heels], that’s great and we love more and more for wrestling and we don’t feel like we’re competition. We’re just adding to the great pile of wrestling products. But it’s never been told through a women. Even the projects that you’re talking about, they were run by males, right? So I think this is going to be refreshing, it’s going to be something that women can relate to. People in our business, outside the business. And there’s so many layers of stories that you don’t get to see and we just want to tell them.”

Gail Kim on if the show is dramatizing actual events in their lives: “No, you know, I think that that was a misconception when we put that out. And a lot of people saw the trailer and they see the girls in the trailer and were like, ‘That’s the character.’ This is a scripted drama like we said. We have a creative team, a small team of writers. I think it’s going to be natural for people to go, ‘Oh my God, is that Christy?’ or ‘Oh my God, is that so and so.’ But it’s not. It’s not Christy’s story, it’s not Amy’s story, it’s not Gail’s story. These are all just all the women’s stories in wrestling, and also in the world. You’re seeing it happen all over the world, and these are our sources of inspiration, to give them a voice and create these specific characters, and take you along for the ride. That’s where we had to explain, ‘Okay, it’s not our stories.’ We are the executive producers of this show, and we’re creating this magical thing.”

Gail Kim on assembling the production team: “Yeah, you know, when we started this project, we really wanted to create the best A-team possible. Through all our years working in this business, we had people in mind. Of course, some of us hadn’t worked together. Most of us have worked together at some point or another. But in the case of say, I never worked with Tom Casiello. He was there and he was a key factor in the women’s revolution and writing during that time. So Amy had worked with him, and she had highly recommended him. And I worked with Jimmy Jacobs in Impact Wrestling and I just think he’s a genius. So you know, we all had our different suggestions, and everyone that we approached, they were all our first choice. And they all were on board right away, and that was a very positive, encouraging feeling that everyone wanted to do part of this, and that they saw the vision as we did. And they just had the same attitude and you know, support of women’s wrestling, and saw the great things that we wanted to do and bring it to the next level.”

In the full interview, Kim discusses her Kayfabe project with Christy Hemme and Lita that you can support via Kickstarter here, winning the WWE Women’s Championship in her debut match, whether the TNA Knockouts paved the way for the Women’s evolution in WWE, ending her career on her own terms, her storyline with the Bella Twins and Daniel Bryan, whether she would accept a WWE Hall of Fame induction and much more.

