wrestling / News
Gail Kim Recalls Filming The Traitors Canada, Says It Was A ‘Great Experience’
January 15, 2025 | Posted by
In an interview with Ella Jay (via Wrestling Inc), Gail Kim spoke about her time filming the reality competition series The Traitors Canada, which she said was a ‘great experience’. However, she noted that she is faithful to TNA.
She said: “I had such a great experience with ‘The Traitors’ that I’m very open, as long as the type of show suits my personality and that one did, I would definitely do one again. My heart belongs to the Knockouts Division as well so I always have a little soft spot for making sure that this division always thrives. Overall, I just love the company, love the roster, I’m just excited for what’s to come in 2025 to be honest like, we’re just making this huge comeback and just making waves again.”
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Recalls The Radicals Leaving WCW For WWE
- O’Shea Jackson Jr. Explains Why He Thinks Fans Booed Hulk Hogan At WWE Raw On Netflix
- Seth Rollins Reveals the Secrets Behind the Finish of His Match With Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31
- Ted DiBiase Says Ultimate Warrior Would’ve Had No Success Without Great Wrestlers Leading Him In The Ring