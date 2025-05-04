wrestling / News
Gallus’ Joe Coffey Issues Statement Following His WWE Release
May 4, 2025 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Joe Coffey of Gallus was among last week’s WWE NXT talent releases. Joe Coffey issued a statement following his release via social media.
Joe Coffey wrote, “If you were in the ring with us. You know. If you were in a locker room with us. You know. Thank you @WWE @WWENXT Iron don’t break. See you’s soon. Statement and information coming soon.”
Mark Coffey and Wolfgang were also among the recent releases.
— Joe Coffey (@Joe_Coffey) May 4, 2025
