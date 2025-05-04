Gallus’ Joe Coffey Issues Statement Following His WWE Release

– As previously reported, Joe Coffey of Gallus was among last week’s WWE NXT talent releases. Joe Coffey issued a statement following his release via social media.

Joe Coffey wrote, “If you were in the ring with us. You know. If you were in a locker room with us. You know. Thank you @WWE @WWENXT Iron don’t break. See you’s soon. Statement and information coming soon.”

Mark Coffey and Wolfgang were also among the recent releases.