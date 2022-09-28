wrestling / News
Gallus Suspended For Attacking Officials, Security Guards After NXT Main Event
September 27, 2022 | Posted by
Gallus laid into officials and security after losing the main event of this week’s NXT, and are suspended as a result. Tuesday night’s show saw Wolfgang and Mark Coffey come up short in their Pub Rules match against Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. Following the match, the two (as well as Joe Coffey) refused to leave the Capitol Wrestling Center and attacked security guards and referees. Police then came out and arrested them to end the show.
In a post-show tweet, WWE announced that the trio are “suspended indefinitely” due to their actions, as you can see below:
BREAKING: #Gallus have been suspended indefinitely#WWENXT @Joe_Coffey @WolfgangYoung @m_coffey90 pic.twitter.com/V5Ztp8hK4r
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 28, 2022
