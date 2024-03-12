wrestling / News

WWE News: Garcia Twins Join Cameo, John Cena on Drew Barrymore Show, The Rock Has Spa Day

March 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The Garcia Twins have joined Cameo. As PWINsider notes, the former Bella Twins joined the service with their rates set at $300.

Brie’s Cameo is here while Nikki’s is here.

– The Rock had a spa day with Guillermo following the Oscars, as seen on last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. You can see the clip below, described as follows:

– John Cena made a appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show and you can see a few clips below:

Guillermo disappeared at the Oscars afterparty, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was kind enough to track him down and take him out for a nice day at the spa.

