WWE News: Garcia Twins Join Cameo, John Cena on Drew Barrymore Show, The Rock Has Spa Day

– The Garcia Twins have joined Cameo. As PWINsider notes, the former Bella Twins joined the service with their rates set at $300.

Brie’s Cameo is here while Nikki’s is here.

– The Rock had a spa day with Guillermo following the Oscars, as seen on last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. You can see the clip below, described as follows:

– John Cena made a appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show and you can see a few clips below: