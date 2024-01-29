Garcia Twins Issue Statement On Vince McMahon & John Laurinaitis Allegations

The Garcia Twins, aka the former Bella Twins, have issued a statement following the recent allegations against Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis. As reported, McMahon resigned from his positions at TKO following the lawsuit that accused him of sex trafficking, sexual assault and much more. Laurinaitis is also a defendant in the lawsuit and is alleged to have participated in much of the abuse and assault.

The Garcias, whose mother Kathy married Laurinaitis in 2016, posted a statement to social media which reads: