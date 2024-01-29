wrestling / News
Garcia Twins Issue Statement On Vince McMahon & John Laurinaitis Allegations
The Garcia Twins, aka the former Bella Twins, have issued a statement following the recent allegations against Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis. As reported, McMahon resigned from his positions at TKO following the lawsuit that accused him of sex trafficking, sexual assault and much more. Laurinaitis is also a defendant in the lawsuit and is alleged to have participated in much of the abuse and assault.
The Garcias, whose mother Kathy married Laurinaitis in 2016, posted a statement to social media which reads:
“We are shocked and disheartened with the recent allegations against members of the WWE. It has been a lot to process since we found out this past week just as you all did. This is something we don’t stand for or condone from anyone no matter who they are. We want all women to feel safe and supported in the workplace and in their everyday lives.”
— Nikki & Brie (@NikkiAndBrie) January 29, 2024
