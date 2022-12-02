Garrett Bischoff On His Aces & Eights Appearance On Impact: ‘It Was a Blast’

Garrett Bischoff made his return to Impact Wrestling for one night for the Aces & Eights reunion in May, and he recently recalled being called to show up. The classic Impact stable had a reunion in May to battle Honor No More, and Bischoff teamed with Wes Brisco against Vincent and and Kenny King. Bischoff discussed the appearance during an interview with Kerry Morton for AdFreeShows, and you can check out some highlights below:

On being contacted by Brown to appear: “So, I didn’t have any time to think because D’Lo Brown called me on a Thursday night and the taping was on Saturday. So I didn’t — there was no prepping, there was no conditioning. There was, ‘Hey, you wanna be here Saturday?’… I said ‘What are we doing?’ He said ‘Aces & Eights.’ I said, ‘You’re telling me I just need jeans and a vest?’ ‘Yep.’ I said, ‘Alright, I’ll see you Saturday.’ I said, ‘Listen, y’all know I hadn’t even been in a ring in like a year, a year in a half, right? I haven’t even touched canvas.’ [He said] ‘Yeah, you’ll be alright.’

On his experience there: And you know, I mean it was a blast. We had a lot of fun. I had worked with Kenny King a couple of times when I was in Impact. Kenny’s a great guy, again, a true professional. If you can’t have a great match with him, then I don’t know what you can do. And it was great being back with him, like I said, he’s such a great guy. We went out there and had fun, we did what we did and there was no expectation other than to go out there and keep each other safe and have a good match. And that’s what we did.”

