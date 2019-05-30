wrestling / News
Gatoh Move Results 5.30.19: Sakura and Riho Represent AEW, More
– Gatoh Move held their latest show in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday. The results were, per Wrestling With Demons:
* Baliyan Akki and SAKI beat Masahiro Takahashi and An Chamu when SAKI pinned Chamu.
* Mitsuru Konno went to a 10-minute time limit draw with Yuna Mizumori.
* Mei Suruga and Antonio Honda beat Emi Sakura and Riho when Honda submitted Sakura. Sakura and Riho were wearing AEW t-shirts.
