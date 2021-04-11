GCW Alex Colon’s Planet Death Results 04.10.21: First GCW Ultraviolent Champion Crowned

Below are results from GCW’s Alex Colon’s Death Planet show which took place today at the Cuban Club in Tampa, FL (h/t Fightful). In the main event, Alex Colon defeated Lucky 13 to become the first GCW Ultraviolent Champion.

* Markus Crane def. Kit Osbourne

* SHLAK def. Nolan Edward

* Orin Veidt def. Ricky Noren & Damon Spriggle

* Mad Man Pondo def. Matthew Justice

* Four Corners of Pain Match: Jimmy Lloyd & Gory def. G-Raver & Brandon Kirk

* Eric Ryan vs. Masada ends in a no contest

* EFFY, Mance Warner & Spyder Nate Webb def. 44OH (Atticus Cogar, Bobby Beverly & Gregory Iron)

* AJ Gray def. Conor Claxton

* GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Alex Colon def. Lucky 13 to become the inaugural champion

