wrestling / News
GCW Alex Colon’s Planet Death Results 04.10.21: First GCW Ultraviolent Champion Crowned
Below are results from GCW’s Alex Colon’s Death Planet show which took place today at the Cuban Club in Tampa, FL (h/t Fightful). In the main event, Alex Colon defeated Lucky 13 to become the first GCW Ultraviolent Champion.
* Markus Crane def. Kit Osbourne
* SHLAK def. Nolan Edward
* Orin Veidt def. Ricky Noren & Damon Spriggle
* Mad Man Pondo def. Matthew Justice
* Four Corners of Pain Match: Jimmy Lloyd & Gory def. G-Raver & Brandon Kirk
* Eric Ryan vs. Masada ends in a no contest
* EFFY, Mance Warner & Spyder Nate Webb def. 44OH (Atticus Cogar, Bobby Beverly & Gregory Iron)
* AJ Gray def. Conor Claxton
* GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Alex Colon def. Lucky 13 to become the inaugural champion
BUY THE TICKET, TAKE THE RIDE. #PlanetDeath pic.twitter.com/Swrh7wZMuY
— 𝖒𝖆𝖙𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖜 𝖏𝖚𝖘𝖙𝖎𝖈𝖊 (@ThrashJustice) April 10, 2021
#PlanetDeath featuring @ThrashJustice! pic.twitter.com/6Cp7VmOJBB
— Screwball: Staying safe at the Cuban Club (@ScrewballSq) April 10, 2021
Diving Leg Drop with the tubes from SHLAK! #PlanetDeath pic.twitter.com/qOBrIrCbKI
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) April 10, 2021
Colon swipes Lucky out of mid-air with a light tube shot #PlanetDeath pic.twitter.com/28u2RobSVn
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) April 10, 2021
