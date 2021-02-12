wrestling / News
GCW Announces Schedule For The Collective: Remix in April
GCW has announced the schedule for its WrestleMania weekend show The Collective: Remix. You can see the full schedule for the shows below, which run from April 8th through the 10th:
April 8th:
Noon – Jimmy Lloyd’s Degeneration-F
4 PM: The Acid Cup: Day 1
8 PM: Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 6
11:59 PM: For The Culture
April 9th:
Noon: Allie Kat’s Real Hot Girl Shit
4 PM: The Acid Cup: Day 2
8 PM: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 5
11:59 PM: Violence x Suffering
April 10th:
11 a.m.: Effy’s Big Gay Brunch
3 PM: Planet Death
7 PM: Unsanctioned Pro
11:59 PM: No Peace Underground
The schedule for The Collective Remix has been announced!
Front Row/2nd Row/GA Packages go on sale to the general public on Friday (2/12) at Noon.
Package Pricing & Info revealed tonight.
Individual event tickets go on sale on Monday 2/15 at Noon.
See below for more info ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/w8p1Wa9WZi
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 12, 2021
NOTE:
Masks are required for ALL events and social distancing will be in effect and strictly enforced.
ALL in-ring action will be held OUTDOORS in The Cuban Club Courtyard.
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 12, 2021
