GCW Announces Schedule For The Collective: Remix in April

GCW has announced the schedule for its WrestleMania weekend show The Collective: Remix. You can see the full schedule for the shows below, which run from April 8th through the 10th:

April 8th:

Noon – Jimmy Lloyd’s Degeneration-F

4 PM: The Acid Cup: Day 1

8 PM: Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 6

11:59 PM: For The Culture

April 9th:

Noon: Allie Kat’s Real Hot Girl Shit

4 PM: The Acid Cup: Day 2

8 PM: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 5

11:59 PM: Violence x Suffering

April 10th:

11 a.m.: Effy’s Big Gay Brunch

3 PM: Planet Death

7 PM: Unsanctioned Pro

11:59 PM: No Peace Underground

