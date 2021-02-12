wrestling / News

GCW Announces Schedule For The Collective: Remix in April

February 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Collective: Remix

GCW has announced the schedule for its WrestleMania weekend show The Collective: Remix. You can see the full schedule for the shows below, which run from April 8th through the 10th:

April 8th:
Noon – Jimmy Lloyd’s Degeneration-F
4 PM: The Acid Cup: Day 1
8 PM: Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 6
11:59 PM: For The Culture

April 9th:
Noon: Allie Kat’s Real Hot Girl Shit
4 PM: The Acid Cup: Day 2
8 PM: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 5
11:59 PM: Violence x Suffering

April 10th:
11 a.m.: Effy’s Big Gay Brunch
3 PM: Planet Death
7 PM: Unsanctioned Pro
11:59 PM: No Peace Underground

