GCW Dead On Arrival Results: Blake Christian Battles Chase Burnett, More

GCW held its Dead on Arrival show on Thursday night, featuring several deathmatches and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below (per Fightful:

* Scramble Match: Tony Deppen defeated Dark Sheik, Alec Price, Yuya, and Jimmy Lloyd

* Blake Christian defeated Chase Burnett

CRAZY MOONSAULT TO THE OUTSIDE FROM UNCLE CHASE!!

* Ninja Mack defeated Calvin Tankman

Ninja Mack comes up with a BIG win over Tankman!

* Jordan Oliver defeated Alex Shelley and Nick Wayne

Alex Shelley shellshocks Nick Wayne!

* Second Gear Crew defeated Team Horror Slam

* Deathmatch: Slade defeated Hoodfoot

* Deathmatch: Shane Mercer defeated Akira

* Ultra Violent Championship Match: Alex Colon defeated Dale Patricks

* Deathmatch: Ciclope defeated Cole Radrick and Miedo Extremo