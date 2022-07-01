wrestling / News

GCW Dead On Arrival Results: Blake Christian Battles Chase Burnett, More

July 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Dead On Arrival Image Credit: GCW

GCW held its Dead on Arrival show on Thursday night, featuring several deathmatches and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below (per Fightful:

* Scramble Match: Tony Deppen defeated Dark Sheik, Alec Price, Yuya, and Jimmy Lloyd
* Blake Christian defeated Chase Burnett

* Ninja Mack defeated Calvin Tankman

* Jordan Oliver defeated Alex Shelley and Nick Wayne

* Second Gear Crew defeated Team Horror Slam
* Deathmatch: Slade defeated Hoodfoot
* Deathmatch: Shane Mercer defeated Akira

* Ultra Violent Championship Match: Alex Colon defeated Dale Patricks
* Deathmatch: Ciclope defeated Cole Radrick and Miedo Extremo

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading