GCW Dead On Arrival Results: Blake Christian Battles Chase Burnett, More
GCW held its Dead on Arrival show on Thursday night, featuring several deathmatches and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below (per Fightful:
* Scramble Match: Tony Deppen defeated Dark Sheik, Alec Price, Yuya, and Jimmy Lloyd
* Blake Christian defeated Chase Burnett
CRAZY MOONSAULT TO THE OUTSIDE FROM UNCLE CHASE!! #GCWDOA pic.twitter.com/7Q39wkQH7q
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) June 30, 2022
* Ninja Mack defeated Calvin Tankman
Ninja Mack comes up with a BIG win over Tankman! #GCWDOA pic.twitter.com/TI8en9s58V
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) July 1, 2022
* Jordan Oliver defeated Alex Shelley and Nick Wayne
Alex Shelley shellshocks Nick Wayne! #GCWDOA pic.twitter.com/uj0NTz1qKy
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) July 1, 2022
* Second Gear Crew defeated Team Horror Slam
* Deathmatch: Slade defeated Hoodfoot
* Deathmatch: Shane Mercer defeated Akira
Wild. Really wild. @theakiraway @theirondemon at @GCWrestling_ #GCWDOA pic.twitter.com/o8LDTtg8IK
— YouKnowWho (@kinggordzilla) July 1, 2022
* Ultra Violent Championship Match: Alex Colon defeated Dale Patricks
* Deathmatch: Ciclope defeated Cole Radrick and Miedo Extremo
