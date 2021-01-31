wrestling / News
GCW News: Fight Forever Match Sets Record For Longest in US History, Note on Stream Issues, Match Booked On the Fly
January 31, 2021 | Posted by
– One of the matches on the GCW Fight Forever 24 hour livestream set a record for the longest bout in US history. PWInsider reports that Tony Deppen’s match with Jordan Oliver went 120 minutes, which set the new record.
– The GCW Fight Forever show had stream issues early on due to a power outage that knocked the livestream offline for about 40 minutes. The site notes that the building was very cold at about 30 degrees for the whole stream.
– A spontaneous match took place after the Allie Kat’s Real Hot Girl S**t portion ran about 30 minutes short. Due to that, the stream hosted a spontaneous match between Eli Knight, Chris Blades, Midas Kreed, Riley Rhodes, and Robert Martyr with about five minutes notice. Knight won the match.
More Trending Stories
- ODB Reveals That WWE Wasn’t Interested In Her In 2007, Triple H Told Her To Accept TNA’s Offer
- Jim Ross On Bob Holly’s Legacy In Wrestling, Pairing With Crash Holly, Sparky Plugg Gimmick
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Insisted On Goldberg Using The Jackhammer Last Year, Goldberg Regrets Jackhammer Used On Undertaker
- WWE Sues US Citizenship & Immigration Services