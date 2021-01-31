GCW News: Fight Forever Match Sets Record For Longest in US History, Note on Stream Issues, Match Booked On the Fly

– One of the matches on the GCW Fight Forever 24 hour livestream set a record for the longest bout in US history. PWInsider reports that Tony Deppen’s match with Jordan Oliver went 120 minutes, which set the new record.

– The GCW Fight Forever show had stream issues early on due to a power outage that knocked the livestream offline for about 40 minutes. The site notes that the building was very cold at about 30 degrees for the whole stream.

– A spontaneous match took place after the Allie Kat’s Real Hot Girl S**t portion ran about 30 minutes short. Due to that, the stream hosted a spontaneous match between Eli Knight, Chris Blades, Midas Kreed, Riley Rhodes, and Robert Martyr with about five minutes notice. Knight won the match.