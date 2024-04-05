GCW & JCW vs. The World Results: GCW & JCW Defeat The World

Game Changer Wrestling held its event GCW/JCW vs. The World last night at Penns Landing Caterers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Jordan Oliver def. Aigle Blanc

* Griffin McCoy def. Session Moth Martina

* JCW World Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Syuri ends in a 30-minute time-limit draw

* Los Desperados (Arez, Gringo Loco, & Latigo) def. Team Dragon Gate (Dragon Kid, Shun Skywalker, & Yamato)

* Astronauts (Fuminori Abe & Takuya Nomura) & Rina Yamashita def. 1 Called Manders & Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick)

* Team GCW/JCW (Calvin Tankman, Charlie Tiger, Marcus Mathers, Mr. Danger, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Terry Yaki, & Tony Deppen) def. The World (Ho Ho Lun, LJ Cleary, Lou Nixon, Ricky Knight Jr., Riyuji Ito, Shota, & Watase Mizuki)

* MAO & Yoshihiko def. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo), Amboss (Norman Harras & Robert Dreissker), and Boisterous Behavior (Leon Slater & Man Like DeReiss)