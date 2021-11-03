wrestling / News

GCW News: Negro Casas Set For December Show, Merchandise Site Relaunched

November 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Negro Casas

– Negro Casas is set to make his GCW debut in Los Angeles next month. GCW has announced that Casas will appear at GCW Blood on the Hills on December 17th, which will also be Bandido’s first show with the company:

– GCW has relaunched their merchandise site, which is now online at GCWMerch.com:

GCW, Negro Casas

