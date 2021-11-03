GCW News: Negro Casas Set For December Show, Merchandise Site Relaunched

– Negro Casas is set to make his GCW debut in Los Angeles next month. GCW has announced that Casas will appear at GCW Blood on the Hills on December 17th, which will also be Bandido’s first show with the company:

*LA UPDATE* Lucha Legend NEGRO CASAS makes his GCW Debut on December 17th in LA! Plus:

Bandido Debuts

Jigsaw Debuts

Brody Returns Get Tix:https://t.co/rpqQ18VaT1 "Blood on the Hills"

Fri, December 17th – 8PM

The UCC – LA Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/R884aDtlwT — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 2, 2021

– GCW has relaunched their merchandise site, which is now online at GCWMerch.com: