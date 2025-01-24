wrestling / News

GCW Announces On-Sale Date For The Collective During WrestleMania Weekend

January 23, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW The Collective 2025 Image Credit: GCW

GCW has announced the ticket on-sale date for The Collective, which takes place over WrestleMania weekend. The company announced on Twitter Thursday that tickets for the Las Vegas set of shows go on sale on Friday, as you can see below.

The promotion wrote:

“Ticket Packages for @collective2025 will go On Sale this FRIDAY!

Individual Event Tickets will go On Sale next Friday (1/31).

Ticket Packages will be available in 5 different tiers and include a discount of 25% off (or more) on individual event tickets!”

