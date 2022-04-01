GCW Planet Death Results: Barbed Wire Doors Match Main Event

GCW held its ‘Planet Death’ event last night at Fair Park in Dallas, TX, as part of the Collective series of shows on FITE. You can find results below, via Fightful:

* Taipei Death Match: SLADE def. Bam Sullivan

* Thumbtack Kickpad & Light Tubes Death Match: Cole Radrick def. AKIRA

* Boards Of Fuckery Death Match: Sawyer Wreck def. Brandon Kirk

* Light Tube Bundles Death Match: Shane Mercer def. Neil Diamond Cutter

* Light Tubes Death Match: Hoodfoot def. Mad Man Pondo

* Barbed Wire Doors Death Match: Sadika def. Jimmy Lloyd

