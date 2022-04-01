wrestling / News
GCW Planet Death Results: Barbed Wire Doors Match Main Event
GCW held its ‘Planet Death’ event last night at Fair Park in Dallas, TX, as part of the Collective series of shows on FITE. You can find results below, via Fightful:
* Taipei Death Match: SLADE def. Bam Sullivan
* Thumbtack Kickpad & Light Tubes Death Match: Cole Radrick def. AKIRA
* Boards Of Fuckery Death Match: Sawyer Wreck def. Brandon Kirk
* Light Tube Bundles Death Match: Shane Mercer def. Neil Diamond Cutter
* Light Tubes Death Match: Hoodfoot def. Mad Man Pondo
* Barbed Wire Doors Death Match: Sadika def. Jimmy Lloyd
Moonsault and Battery off the ladder! @theirondemon @FearlessNeil #PlanetDeath @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/gzGbfZdXgf pic.twitter.com/UsYpynQMFz
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) April 1, 2022
Sadika defeats Jimmy Lloyd with a Tornillo Press in a main that fell flat but what a first 14 Hours of the collective weekend ready to do it all over again in 6 hours #PlanetDeath pic.twitter.com/01CffIy8I6
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 1, 2022
Hoodfoot saito’s Mad Man Pondo through the Tube Door for another big win over him just like at RPW! #PlanetDeath pic.twitter.com/zdosHP8nDG
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 1, 2022
Sadika with a corkscrew splash!#PlanetDeath @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/gzGbfZdXgf pic.twitter.com/1msJSU7XdL
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) April 1, 2022
.@HoodFoot418 with a Saito suplex through a light tube-covered door!#PlanetDeath @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/gzGbfZdXgf pic.twitter.com/BzAg3En5qC
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) April 1, 2022
Mad Man Pondo is carving @HoodFoot418 UP.#PlanetDeath @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/gzGbfZdXgf pic.twitter.com/y9pE09mKtS
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) April 1, 2022
Mad Man Pondo throws a box of some sort into the stop sign over HoodFoot's head!#PlanetDeath @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/gzGbfZdXgf pic.twitter.com/BsrnImRBUc
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) April 1, 2022
