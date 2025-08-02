wrestling / News
GCW Presents WWE ID Showcase Results 8.1.25: Inaugural WWE ID Champions Crowned
GCW presented their WWE ID Showcase show on Friday night with the first-ever men’s and women’s WWE ID Champions crowned. You can see the full results below from the Rutherford, New Jersey, which aired on Triller TV+ (per Fightful):
* Ice Williams def. Bobby Orlando
* The Vanity Project def. Marcus Mathers & YDNP
* Sean Waltman appeared to announce he would present the WWE ID Titles to the winners tonight.
* Jackson Drake def. Alec Price
* It’s GAL def. Aaron Roberts
* Timothy Thatcher def. Aaron Rourke
* WWE ID Women’s Championship Match: Kylie Rae def. Zayda Steel and Zara Zakher
* WWE ID Men’s Championship Match: Cappuccino Jones def. Jack Cartwheel
Kylie Rae submits Zayda Steel to become the first-ever WWE ID Women’s Champion 🏆 @IamKylieRae#GCWID #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/PnYzbCg4y0
— Stone Cold Harbor 👊🩸 (@StoneColdHarbor) August 1, 2025
YOUR NEW #WWEID CHAMPIONS!!!!@coldbrewjones & @IamKylieRae
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 congratulations my friends!!!! #GCWID pic.twitter.com/UjVu2W9zLx
— NaJee (@NXTwithNaJee) August 1, 2025
.@coldbrewjones is the new @WWEID Champion, presented the belt by @TheRealXPac #WWE #WWEID pic.twitter.com/tzEPt3b0JQ
— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) August 1, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Reflects On Wrestlers Doing ‘High-Level’ Working, Has Questions About Montreal Screwjob
- Matt Hardy Reacts To Eric Bischoff’s Prediction That TNA Will Surpass AEW
- Jim Ross Says Hulk Hogan Wasn’t Fun To Work With, Says Hogan Didn’t Trust Anybody
- CM Punk Says Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley’s Relationship Exposed The Business More Than WWE: Unreal