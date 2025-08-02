wrestling / News

GCW Presents WWE ID Showcase Results 8.1.25: Inaugural WWE ID Champions Crowned

August 1, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW WWE ID Showcase 8-1-25 Kylie Rae Cappucino Jones Image Credit: GCW

GCW presented their WWE ID Showcase show on Friday night with the first-ever men’s and women’s WWE ID Champions crowned. You can see the full results below from the Rutherford, New Jersey, which aired on Triller TV+ (per Fightful):

* Ice Williams def. Bobby Orlando
* The Vanity Project def. Marcus Mathers & YDNP
* Sean Waltman appeared to announce he would present the WWE ID Titles to the winners tonight.
* Jackson Drake def. Alec Price
* It’s GAL def. Aaron Roberts
* Timothy Thatcher def. Aaron Rourke
* WWE ID Women’s Championship Match: Kylie Rae def. Zayda Steel and Zara Zakher
* WWE ID Men’s Championship Match: Cappuccino Jones def. Jack Cartwheel

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW, WWE ID, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading