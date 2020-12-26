wrestling / News
GCW Requests To Be Released From IWTV Contract
In a post on Twitter, GCW formally requested to be released from its contract with Independent Wrestling TV (IWTV).
The statement reads: “Game Changer Wrestling is formally requesting to be released from our IWTV contract.
This request comes with sadness and regret, but also with the knowledge that there is apparently no other option.
Thank you everyone for your support.
#FreeGCW”
It’s unknown why, exactly, that GCW wants out, but promoter Brett Lauderdale seemed to suggest it has to do with the company’s masters of their shows.
He wrote: “Wrestling promoters – what if I told you that you don’t own or aren’t entitled to your masters?
#FreeGCW”
Game Changer Wrestling is formally requesting to be released from our IWTV contract.
This request comes with sadness and regret, but also with the knowledge that there is apparently no other option.
Thank you everyone for your support. #FreeGCW pic.twitter.com/xaD3rGV9YI
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 26, 2020
Wrestling promoters – what if I told you that you don't own or aren't entitled to your masters? #FreeGCW
— brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) December 26, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Not Having a Clear Direction for Royal Rumble, Possible Matchups
- Details on WWE Doing Long-Term Booking For NXT As Opposed to Smackdown & Raw
- Several AEW Contracts Reportedly Due to Expire in Half of 2021
- Chris Jericho Trends On Twitter During Dynamite Due To His Physique, Abadon Defends Him