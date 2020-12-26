GCW Requests To Be Released From IWTV Contract

In a post on Twitter, GCW formally requested to be released from its contract with Independent Wrestling TV (IWTV).

The statement reads: “Game Changer Wrestling is formally requesting to be released from our IWTV contract.

This request comes with sadness and regret, but also with the knowledge that there is apparently no other option.

Thank you everyone for your support.

#FreeGCW”

It’s unknown why, exactly, that GCW wants out, but promoter Brett Lauderdale seemed to suggest it has to do with the company’s masters of their shows.

He wrote: “Wrestling promoters – what if I told you that you don’t own or aren’t entitled to your masters?

#FreeGCW”

