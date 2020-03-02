GCW Says Great Muta Unlikely For Spring Break 4 Due to Sonny Onoo

The Great Muta may not be appearing at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4 after all, and GCW says it’s because of Sonny Onoo. GCW released a statement over a couple of tweets accusing Onoo of dishonest practices in trying to get GCW to pay to bring him and Muta over to appear at WrestleCon, to no benefit to the promotion.

The statement says that GCW secured an arrangement with Muta in November through the booking intermediary that they usually do for two deals: to have Muta appear at Spring Break 4 and later a more comprehensive deal to appear at Spring Break 4 and as GCW’s guest at WrestleCon. However, in December Sonny Onoo contacted them saying that he would be representing Muta’s booking and that he was “looking for more work for Muta” for WrestleMania weekend. GCW says they were confused because they had already secured the agreement but said they were open to the idea.

According to GCW, Onoo then contacted them saying that a vender made an offer for Muta to appear at WrestleCon and that he would only be able to take the Spring Break 4 booking. When GCW said that was okay but that they expected to share in travel and lodging expenses, a common practice, Onoo “acted shocked, and said we should assume his full travel and hotel expenses, and accused us of ‘preventing Muta from getting work.'”

GCW notes that Onoo has caused three well-known indie promoters to vow never to do business with him again due to his “questionable track record.” They said that they made some calls and put together the truth, which was that Onoo was the vendor trying to bring Muta in for WrestleCon and he was trying to get GCW to pay for the travel and lodging expenses for the WrestleCon appearance. They say Onoo admitted to it when confronted but has cut off contact.

As a result, GCW noted that they are looking to bring in a replacement but would talk to Onoo if he changes his mind. In a second tweet, they noted several of Onoo’s demands including a four-night stay at a Disney Hotel in Orlando, four-day passes to Disney’s Orlando theme parks, an additional 15% commission to Onoo on top of the terms Muta agreed to, four “Skybox” tickets to WrestleMania and direct deposit to Onoo’s personal PayPal account.

Janela has also commented on the statement, as you can see below. Onoo has commented on the news statement, only addressing the fact that “I have booked Muta for Starrcast / AEW for Conrad Thompson. and for [Tracy Murray] at wrestlecade! In order to protect the talent: The policy is alway the same for all the talent I represent. 50% deposit before any advertising and balance 50% up on arrival to the location.”

An update regarding The Great Muta appearing at Joey Janela's Spring Break 4… pic.twitter.com/Jlr9V7GPuq — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 2, 2020

As an aside, here were some of the extras that Sonny Onoo tried to tack on while holding us up… pic.twitter.com/RlQbZpsQj9 — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 2, 2020

Also, this account has started popping up with some tweets in the last couple days suggesting GCW failed to meet our deal with Muta. This was the accounts first tweet: Wonder who it could be??? pic.twitter.com/bQcdzbKOIW — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 2, 2020

Some unfortunate stuff, but it was completely out of our hands… Devastated that an agreement couldn’t be met, because of selfishness and Carny Bullshit… https://t.co/MVFQVRQg4s — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) March 2, 2020