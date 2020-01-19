wrestling / News

GCW Take A Picture Results 1.18.20: Nick Gage Beats Allie Kat in Texas Death Match

January 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Nick Gage GCW

– GCW held its Take A Picture event last night at The Blue Genie in Austin, Texas. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful.

* Blake Christian defeated Gino Medina

* Chris Dickinson defeated Andy Dalton

* Alex Zayne defeated Chris Bey

* Masada defeated SHLAK

* Matthew Justice defeated Jimmy Lloyd

* Nate Webb defeated Ricky Starks

* Non-Title Match: GCW World Champion Rickey Shane Page defeated Mance Warner

* Texas Death Match: Nick Gage defeated Allie Kat

