GCW Take A Picture Results 1.18.20: Nick Gage Beats Allie Kat in Texas Death Match
– GCW held its Take A Picture event last night at The Blue Genie in Austin, Texas. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful.
* Blake Christian defeated Gino Medina
* Chris Dickinson defeated Andy Dalton
* Alex Zayne defeated Chris Bey
* Masada defeated SHLAK
* Matthew Justice defeated Jimmy Lloyd
* Nate Webb defeated Ricky Starks
* Non-Title Match: GCW World Champion Rickey Shane Page defeated Mance Warner
* Texas Death Match: Nick Gage defeated Allie Kat
