GCW Take A Picture Results 1.18.20: Nick Gage Beats Allie Kat in Texas Death Match

– GCW held its Take A Picture event last night at The Blue Genie in Austin, Texas. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful.

* Blake Christian defeated Gino Medina

* Chris Dickinson defeated Andy Dalton

* Alex Zayne defeated Chris Bey

* Masada defeated SHLAK

* Matthew Justice defeated Jimmy Lloyd

* Nate Webb defeated Ricky Starks

* Non-Title Match: GCW World Champion Rickey Shane Page defeated Mance Warner

* Texas Death Match: Nick Gage defeated Allie Kat