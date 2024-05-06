Christian Cage Talks Origins Of Killswitch Finishing Move

Christian Cage was a recent guest at Steel City Con where he spoke about a wide range of topics including his finisher.

The AEW star detailed the origins of The Killswitch. He said (per Wrestling Inc),

“I used to study a lot of different genres of wrestling, one of those being Japanese wrestling, and there was an American wrestler there by the name of Tommy Rogers. Tommy Rogers used to do a move called Tomikaze, which is a version of the Killswitch. He did it a little bit different than I do,” said the veteran star. “When I saw him do it, it was … when he hooked the guy’s arms from behind and spun him around, first of all, I couldn’t figure out how he did that, so I had to slow it down. This was at times of VCRs, so I had to slow it down on a VCR and push pause multiple times to see it frame by frame to see how he turned the guy. When I saw how he turned the guy and the head was in the position facing down, I was like, ‘Okay, it’s almost like a piledriver move, it can be devastating.'”