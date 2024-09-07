wrestling / News
GCW’s Brett Lauderdale Unsure of Nick Gage’s Status for November Event
September 7, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, Nick Gage missed GCW Homecoming last month for undisclosed reasons and will be out of action indefinitely. In an interview with the Business of the Business podcast, GCW promoter Brett Lauderdale said that Gage’s status in the promotion is still up in the air. He’s not even sure if Gage will appear at the Nick Gage Invitational on November 16 in Orlando.
He said: “Probably soon to tell at the moment. We have a lot going on in the world of MDK at the moment. It would be premature for me to say whether or not he’ll be there.“
More Trending Stories
- Stephen P. New Explains Kevin Kelly & Tate Twins’ Lawsuit Against AEW, Denies It’s ‘Frivolous’
- MVP Denies Saying Triple H Is Racist, Talks Hurt Business Reunion Not Happening
- Paul Wight Recalls Getting Paid a Lot of Money To Appear In Sisqo’s ‘Thong Song’ Video
- WWE, UFC Sued By Man Alleging ‘Hush Money’ Payments Sent Via Daniel Bryan & Sasha Banks