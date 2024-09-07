GCW’s Brett Lauderdale Unsure of Nick Gage’s Status for November Event

As previously reported, Nick Gage missed GCW Homecoming last month for undisclosed reasons and will be out of action indefinitely. In an interview with the Business of the Business podcast, GCW promoter Brett Lauderdale said that Gage’s status in the promotion is still up in the air. He’s not even sure if Gage will appear at the Nick Gage Invitational on November 16 in Orlando.

He said: “Probably soon to tell at the moment. We have a lot going on in the world of MDK at the moment. It would be premature for me to say whether or not he’ll be there.“