Gene Munny Reflects On Working With Simon Miller: ‘He’s a Funny Lad’

Gene Munny says it’s been a lot of fun working with Simon Miller in PROGRESS. Munny has been chasing Miller’s PROGRESS Protheus Championship and he spoke with Fightful’s Corey Brennan for a new interview where he talked about his upcoming match and more.

“Simon’s an enigma, isn’t he?,” Munny began. “Because like, he’s got that funniness. I’ve seen some of his YouTube stuff. I’ll tell you, Simon, where’s my camera? Simon, I hate you. But like he’s a funny lad and he’s built like Goldberg innit? Don’t know why he wears a singlet. It’s just not showing off his body. Daft.”

He continued, “But again, like, you’ve got that heavyweight style of Will Kroos. You’ve got that comedy of Martina and you’ve got this absolute wall of charisma in Simon Miller. How are you not going to enjoy that? That’s fun. Will Kroos fell off the top rope at the end. That was arguably one of my favourite memories in Progress recently. Just what a wonderful time for everyone. In the next Progress show Simon finally loses that Proteus championship to me and that’s gonna be nice isn’t it?”

Miller will defend the title against Munny at PROGRESS Chapter 178: Fix Your Hearts on March 30th.