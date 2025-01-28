Gisele Shaw Reflects On Not Making NXT Appearance During Time With TNA

Gisele Shaw did not get a chance to cross over to NXT before she exited TNA, but she says it isn’t something she thought about too much. Shaw exited TNA in September of last year and she was asked during an appearance on Ring The Bell if she was disappointed she didn’t get to make an NXT appearance as part of the two companies’ partnership.

“You know what, I don’t really think of it that much,” Shaw said (per Fightful). “I don’t want it to be like a weird thing, but in wrestling, there’s so many things happening that I can’t take that personally because maybe it’s not — to me, I think about wrestling, it’s like you’re auditioning for a role and maybe the role, it wasn’t fitting.”

She continued, “I’m happy for all the people that went to NXT you know and their partnership, but my day will come and I feel like that’s what I need to focus on.”

Shaw has been busy working on the independents since she exited TNA.