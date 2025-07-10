Giulia Reflects On Making Move From NXT To WWE Smackdown: ‘I’m Still Learning’

Giulia recently weighed on on making the move from the WWE NXT roster over to Smackdown and the learning process involved. Giulia joined the Smackdown roster in May and has since captured the WWE Women’s United States Championship, an accomplishment she achieved late last month. The WWE star spoke during a junket about the move and you can see highlights below (per Tokyo Sports):

On the transition from NXT to Smackdown: “NXT is like professional wrestling designed to keep viewers from changing the channel, with moves coming one after another without any pauses. On the other hand, SmackDown is slower-paced. When I was competing in Japan, I preferred to take my time during matches, but here the timing is different, and I’m still learning. Watching the top wrestlers’ matches, they command the ring with their aura. I want to become someone who can overwhelm others with my aura someday.”

On Asuka’s return to the ring: “In Japan, it’s not uncommon for the losing fighter to shine more. But what Asuka taught me was, ‘In the U.S., all the spotlight goes to the winner. There’s a world of difference between winning and losing.’ That’s how tough the environment is. Because of Asuka, the path to WWE women’s wrestling was opened up, and somehow it’s connected to where I am now. So, fighting Asuka is one of my goals and dreams. I’m really happy she returned, and I hope to face her soon.”