Giulia Joins WWE Smackdown Roster

Giulia has made a move to Friday nights as she officially joined the WWE Smackdown roster. The former NXT Women’s Champion was revealed as the newest member of the roster by Nick Aldis on Friday’s show during a backstage segment also featuring Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

Giulia made her WWE debut last year in NXT and won the NXT Women’s Championship in January. She has made a number of appearances on WWE Raw in recent weeks.