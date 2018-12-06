Glacier Teases Appearance at Potential All In 2 Show, Talks Accompanying Cody to Ring For All In

– Glacier spoke with Wrestling Inc at WrestleCade for a new interview discussing his apperance at Cody’s side during All In and more. Highlights are below:

On his worst injury: “When I was wrestling Bill Goldberg on Nitro there was a leg sweep and I actually blew my knee out. I kept going throughout the match until is was over. I’m just glad I’m good friends with Bill now.”

On accompanying Cody to the ring at All In: “It is really hard for me to it into words. I’ve known Cody since he was a kid. Dusty was my childhood hero and then my mentor. When Cody called me and asked for me to be a part of All In, I really don’t have words to tell him or the world what it meant for me to be in his corner along with DDP, who is one of my great friends. If Dallas hadn’t had gone to bat for against Eric Bischoff, Glacier would have never been. Cody calls it the Nightmare Family, it really is. It was a huge honor, it was a huge thrill to see him in that moment, really have everything come full circle with the NWA Title. I’m pretty anxious to see where Cody goes from here because he shows no signs of stopping.”

On the possibility of appearing at All In 2 if it happens: “I will just say this: Don’t be surprised.”