GLEAT Star Takanori Ito Out of Action Following Traffic Accident

GLEAT’s Takanori Ito will be out of action for a while after being injured in a traffic accident. The Japanese promotion announced on Monday that Ito was injured in the incident and that he is currently recuperating at home. Details on the accident and It’s condition are still being confirmed.

Ito was set to be part of the company’s Shinkiba 1stRING show in Tokyo, but that card will be changed with an updated lineup to be revealed.

The announcement noted:

“We will announce the revised match card as soon as it is decided. We apologize for any inconvenience and concern this may cause to our fans who were looking forward to the event, and we ask that you please wait for further information. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Ito for a quick and full recovery.