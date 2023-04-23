GLOW Veteran April Hom Talks About How She Helped “Break The Barriers”

On a recent appearance with Wrestling Then And Now, April Hom (fka Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling’s Royal Hawaiian) shared some stories from her history during the earlier years of the industry (via Wrestling Inc). Hom also stated that she would love to return to the business if given the opportunity and expreseed her gratitude to the fans who have shown their appreciation over the years. You can read a few highlights from Hom and watch the complete interview below.

On the production hiccups during some of her original shows: “There were lots of times when things went wrong. There was one specific show where everything, including the screen, went completely black. What happened was that one of the girls was running through the back, and tripped over the outlet, which was the main electrical source for all the lighting and electrical. Those kinds of things used to happen all the time, but people would rarely know.”

On her willingness to return to the industry despite extant obstacles: “37 years later, dealing with 24/7 chronic neck pain, back pain, and wrestling injuries, I get asked if I would do it again. Yes, in a heartbeat, because it was such a great time, a fun time in my life. I mean, I did have a regular airline job for 25 years, but here I am still a part of the wrestling industry. 37 years later, people still want to hear our stories. We still have such a wonderful fanbase, who are still dying to get anything GLOW-related.”

On her gratitude to the audience and fanbase of GLOW’s work: “I hear a lot of people calling us the legends and trailblazers [of women’s wrestling]. That’s always a compliment and an honor, to be a part of that group that brought female wrestling to the world. So, I just want to say that, when you think of GLOW, we were the ones who were able to break the barriers and move into a male-dominated sport. We do have people tell us that, saying that we were major parts of their childhood and we gave them great memories. That’s always such a compliment. We thank our fans for all the love and support.”