GLOW’s Babe The Farmer’s Daughter Passes Away

One of the most iconic members of the original GLOW, Babe The Farmer’s Daughter, has passed away. PWInsider reports that Ursula Hayden, who played the role of Babe in the original run of David McLane’s 1980s women’s promotion, passed recently after a battle with cancer at the age of 56.

Born in Santa Monica in 1966, Hayden started out her working career as a model during the 1970s and early 1980s and won the Miss Perfect Teen Pageant at the age of 17. She answered a casting call for GLOW’s second season and was brought in, originally playing The Princess of Darkness. However, when the role didn’t seem to fit right for her she became Babe the Farmer’s Daughter and played that role. SHe also worked as Donna Matrix, though it was Babe that she was most well-known as and she appeared on Family Feud, Married… With Children, and more as the character to promote the company.

Hayden ended up purchasing GLOW in 2001 and was the sole owner of the trademarks and video library. She promoted a few shows under the GLOW banner over the years and was involved in making the documentary GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling that released in 2012. Hayden also served as a consultant on Netflix’s GLOW series which aired from 2017 to 2020, and made an appearance on The Bachelor in 2018 to train the contestants for a wrestling-style challenge.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Ms. Hayden. She will be missed.