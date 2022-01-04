wrestling / News
Go-Big Show Season Two Premieres This Week
January 3, 2022 | Posted by
TBS is premiering the second season of the Go-Big Show featuring Cody Rhodes this week. The series will premiere its second run on Thursday with Rhodes as one of the judges.
The premiere date was originally announced back in October. The show Rhodes on the judges panel again alongside Rosario Dawson, T-Pain, and Jennifer Nettles.
January 6th – as BIG as it gets #GoBigShow Season 2 Sneak Peek 👀
FOLLOW @GoBigShowTBS #codyrhodes @rosariodawson @bertkreischer @JenniferNettles @TPAIN @GoBigShowTBS pic.twitter.com/FOx8Bz8oMp
— AEW COMMUNITY OUTREACH (@CodyRhodes) October 21, 2021
