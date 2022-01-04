wrestling / News

Go-Big Show Season Two Premieres This Week

January 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Go-Big Show

TBS is premiering the second season of the Go-Big Show featuring Cody Rhodes this week. The series will premiere its second run on Thursday with Rhodes as one of the judges.

The premiere date was originally announced back in October. The show Rhodes on the judges panel again alongside Rosario Dawson, T-Pain, and Jennifer Nettles.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Go-Big Show, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading