– Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced that former GHC Heavyweight Champion and AJPW Triple Crown Champion Go Shiozaki will be returning from injury next month at the NOAH event in Ryogoku, Japan on May 4. Shiozaki will be teaming up with former GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya and Yoshiki Inamura in a six-man tag team match. They will face Katsuhiko Nakajima, Kenoh, and Manabu, Soya.

Shiozaki made an appearance at today’s NOAH Green Journey 2023 event in Sendai, Japan to set up his in-ring return. He’s been out of action since September due to a shoulder injury.

Pro Wrestling NOAH Majestic 2023 is slated for May 4. Already announced for the event, new GHC Heavyweight Champion Jake Lee defends his title against former champion Naomichi Marufuji.