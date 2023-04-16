– Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced that reigning GHC Heavyweight Champion Jake Lee will defend his title against former champion Naomichi Marufuji later next month. The title match will take place at NOAH’s MAJESTIC 2023 on May 4 in Ryogoku, Japan.

This will be Jake Lee’s second defense as champion. He won the title last month after beating Kaito Kiyomiya at Great Voyage in Yokohama 2023.