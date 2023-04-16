wrestling / News
Jake Lee vs. Naomichi Marufuji GHC Heavyweight Title Match Set for NOAH Majestic 2023
April 16, 2023 | Posted by
– Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced that reigning GHC Heavyweight Champion Jake Lee will defend his title against former champion Naomichi Marufuji later next month. The title match will take place at NOAH’s MAJESTIC 2023 on May 4 in Ryogoku, Japan.
This will be Jake Lee’s second defense as champion. He won the title last month after beating Kaito Kiyomiya at Great Voyage in Yokohama 2023.
📣 OFFICIAL – 4 May Ryogoku, GHC Heavyweight Title match!
🟢 ABEMA presents MAJESTIC 2023
🔘 MAIN EVENT
👑GHC Heavyweight Championship @JakeLee19890119 (42nd Champion)
🆚@noah_marufuji_ (Challenger)
*2nd defence of the champion#noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/vh4wEKp6kg
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) April 16, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Note on AEW Saturday Show and How It Relates To A Possible CM Punk Return (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Cash Wheeler Defends Dax Harwood, Comments On AEW Locker Room
- Brandon Cutler Tweets Agreement That ‘CM Punk Is Gaslighting AEW’
- Bruce Prichard On If Edge Refused To End Undertaker’s Streak, Floyd Mayweather Being Booked As a Babyface