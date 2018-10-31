Godfather Reveals How He Came On Board For the House Hardy Halloween Special

– The Godfather spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing his appearance in the House Hardy Halloween Special. Highlights are below:

On his appearance on the House Hardy Halloween special: “First of all, I haven’t seen it. That was all ad-libbed, nothing was scripted. They said, ‘Do this. Do that,’ and they just let us go but nothing was really scripted so I was kind of wondering how it turned out. I haven’t had a chance to see it yet. I’m going to try to watch it later today.”

On how he came on board for the special: “Every so often [WWE] calls me as I’m still under the Legends contract and a merchandise contract. They tend to call me every now and then for network stuff. They gave me a call and asked if I would do it and I said I’d love to do it and it sounds like a lot of fun.”

On his relationship with the Hardy Boyz: “I’m not close with the Hardys but I’m cool with them. They didn’t hang out with me and the girls or nothing but I’m really cool with them. I’ve worked against them and they’re good guys.”

On getting out to the Hardy Compound for the special: “I live in Las Vegas and I had to fly to Raleigh-Durham and this was right after [Hurricane Florence] and humidity was like 100 percent. [A chauffeur] picked me up in a car and drove me an hour to Fayetteville. Then another car picked me and Boogeyman up, and we had to drive another hour to their compound. Their compound is so far off the grid, I could just not believe living like that. Nice place, but way off the grid. I’m used to big-city lights so it felt spooky out there. Good place to have a Halloween party.”