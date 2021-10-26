GoFundMe Set Up to Help Jimmy Rave After Both Legs Amputated

ROH and TNA alumnus Jimmy Rave is in need after a MRSA infection has required that both of his legs be amputated. A GoFundMe has been set up to assist Rave, who was part of The Embassy in ROH and worked alongside Lance Archer in TNA, after he revealed on Sunday that his legs needed to be amputated.

This is the latest health issue for the former star, who had to have his left arm amputated in November of last year due to an infection. The current GoFundMe has raised $15,105 thus far of the $20,000 goal, with top donations coming from Chris Jericho ($2,500), Cedric Alexander ($1,000), Doc Gallows ($500), and others.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Rave.

Apparently it's time for me to come clean. This past June I began having trouble walking & went to my surgeon. He determined I had MRSA in both legs & they needed to be amputated immediately. Promoters can tell you along with my peers, I've had a history w/this and would cancel pic.twitter.com/OnU2LgrKQt — Jimmy Rave (@TheJimmyRave) October 24, 2021