GoFundMe Created For Squared Circle Sirens Owner Casey Michael’s Funeral

Squared Circle Sirens Casey Michael passed away on Wednesday at the age of 26 after a second liver bowel transplant, and a GoFundMe has been created to help his family cover the costs of his funeral.

Michael was an influential figure in reporting on women’s wrestling, with many people in the industry reacting to the news of his passing.

Here’s the family’s message from the GoFundMe page:

On September 2, 2020 Casey Michael Cottrell passed away at age 26 after his second liver bowel transplant. Casey was a pillar of the women’s wrestling community, and made it his life’s work to promote and encourage the sport, bringing attention to so many faces now seen across the world. Although Casey was taken from us far too soon, his impact and legacy will live on forever. Casey’s family is asking for help covering costs for his funeral expenses, specifically his memorial stone. All donations will go directly to the family.

You can visit the GoFundMe page to donate.