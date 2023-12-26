Goldberg On His Admiration For Sting, Tried To Be Part of His Retirement Match

Goldberg recently discussed how Sting was the reason for his getting into the wrestling industry, noting that he tried to be part of The Icon’s retirement match. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Steve & Captain Evil for an interview and talked about how Sting, who is set to work his last match at AEW Revolution, is someone he deeply admires and the reason for him getting involved in wrestling.

“Sting is the reason why I broke into the business,” Goldberg said (per Fightful). “Sting set a great example. He’s about to retire. I tried to be part of his retirement match. I would not have chosen to get into the world of professional wrestling if it wasn’t for Sting. He was a normal dude who went out and did abnormal things.”

He continued, “Wrestling is like being in the circus, it truly is. I never looked at it with much respect, but after I watched him from afar, I realized that I had the ability to go do it. He was not only a performer. He had self-respect and he commanded respect. He’s one of the best human beings on the planet and he set an example for me and I just tried to grab it and run with it and make him proud. I had the best time of my life in the ring with Sting.”

Goldberg most recently competed at WWE Elimination Chamber in 2022.