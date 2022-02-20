Goldberg On How He Wanted To Elevate Bobby Lashley During Their Feud, His Son Potentially Wrestling In WWE

In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Goldberg discussed his feud with Bobby Lashley, his son Gage potentially wrestling in WWE in the future, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Goldberg on his goal to be a role model for his son Gage: “I’ll be perfectly honest with you, my number one job right now is to be there as a role model for my son. I’m trying to continue the things that I have done in the past so that he sees how to go about obstacles. I’ve been thrown a number of obstacles in my way throughout my life, and in real time, I can show him how to deal with it.”

On his feud with Bobby Lashley and wanting to elevate Lashley in WWE: “That’s one of the reasons why I came back. I didn’t have the appreciation for the business that I do now back in the day, and I wasn’t the giving individual nor was I a giving character. Your legacy is not necessarily predicated upon what everybody sees. It means a lot to me to be able to come back and do things like that. It’s my duty, my honor, and my privilege. As I said, I didn’t have the appreciation for it before but I do now. I love Bobby. I respect him to the nth degree. I greatly appreciate his trust in me to do what we did.”

On his son potentially wrestling in WWE in the future: “It is highly possible. Hopefully, that will be an option for him. I do believe that it’s inbred in him to have the love and passion for sports, the physicality of football, the physicality of playing catcher, and wrestling, they’re all the same. It’s all about opportunities. I mean, I want him to follow his dream. He’s already proven to me and everybody else that he’s already become a better baseball player than I ever can be. So I don’t want him to ever be compared against me because it’s not fair. He’s his own guy. I just want to be able to provide him opportunities and let him make his own choice, and get him as prepared as humanly possible for life. That’s what it’s all about, man. So yeah, I think it’s highly possible. Will the opportunity present itself? Only time will tell.”

